Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti appearing before the National Assembly Security Committee on March 20, 2018.

Detectives have appealed for assistance from the public to locate a wanted man accused of soliciting money from Members of Parliament.

Benson Wazir Chacha Masubo is wanted for obtaining money by false pretence and cyber bullying.

Mr Masubo is accused of extorting money from MPs disguised as Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege.

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti offered Sh20,000 reward for any information that leads to arrest of the suspect.

On Thursday, Mr Kinoti told the National Assembly Security Committee that after in-depth investigations, they had found that there is a special relationship between the suspect and the complainants.

“We have carried in-depth investigations on this matter and come to the conclusion that there is a special relation between complaints (MPs) and the suspect which I may not be comfortable discussing in public,” Mr Kinoti said.

The media was told to get out as Mr Kinoti said he was uncomfortable divulging more details about the suspect in public.

Among those who have fallen victim and sent money to the suspect are National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi who sent Sh300,000, former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo (Sh20,000), Cabinet secretaries Eugene Wamalwa (Devolution), Peter Munya (EAC), Margaret Kobia (Public Service) and Sicily Kariuki (Health).

Last month the suspect posted pictures of himself and Former Bomet Women Representative Cecilia Ng’etich, insinuating that they were having an affair. The pictures were widely shared on social media.

In an interview, Ms Ng’etich said the man was an extortionist and wanted to solicit Sh2 million from her through blackmail.

She asked the police to investigate him, adding that he was a man of questionable character.