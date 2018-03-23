Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru formerly the Cabinet Secretary for Devolution and Planning. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT

It has now emerged that the man suspected of swindling Members of Parliament once masqueraded as the Personal Assistant of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

At the time Waiguru was the Cabinet Secretary for Devolution and Planning.

Detectives at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have identified the suspect as 25-year-old Wazir Benson Masubo Chacha.

The latest revelation of the suspect’s long list of felony only comes after police revealed that the man has a ‘close relationship’ with Murang’a Woman Representative, Sabina Chege.

“He has conned many MPs through those tricks because he impersonated Waiguru’s PA,” said DCI boss George Kinoti.

He added that they were looking for him to face charges in the ongoing investigations.

“We have enough evidence to take him to court. We are urging the public to volunteer information that can lead to his arrest,” the police boss said.

Chacha is believed to be a resident of Nairobi’s Dandora area where he acquired the line using an ID card that does not belong to him.

The M-Pesa line was registered under the name Sabina Wanjiku Chege.

Kinoti said the agent who registered the line for the suspect while fully aware that the ID did not belong to him has been arrested and is due to appear in court.

SUSPECT’S VICTIMS

Detectives said they have established that the suspect was operating five lines which have since gone off following complaints by MPs in recent days.

Last week, Ms Chege complained on the floor of the House that there is a person who has been using her number to solicit cash from MPs.

Among those that have fallen victim to the suspect’s con game include National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi who sent him Sh300,000, former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo (Sh20,000), Cabinet Secretaries Eugene Wamalwa (Devolution), Peter Munya (EAC), Margaret Kobia (Public Service) and Sicily Kariuki (Health).

Ms Chege said the person knows all her details, including her daily routine, making it easy for MPs to fall for his tricks.