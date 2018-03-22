Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti appearing before the National Assembly Security Committee on March 20, 2018.

Detectives have revealed that the person who has been soliciting money from MPs is closely related to Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege.

Kenya’s top detective George Kinoti on Thursday told the National Assembly Security Committee that after in-depth investigations, they had found that there is a special relationship between the suspect and, Ms Chege, one of the complainants.

“We have done our investigations and have the details of the individual,” Mr Kinoti, the director of criminal investigations, told the MPs.

“We have found out that he has a special relationship with the complainant.”

The media was, however, told to get out as Mr Kinoti said he was uncomfortable divulging more details in public.

CLOSED DOORS

Mr Kinoti was questioned by MPs over the matter behind closed doors.

Last week, Ms Chege complained on the floor of the House that there is a person who has been using her number to solicit cash from MPs.

Ms Chege said she knows the suspect and even where he lives but accused the police doing nothing to arrest him.

“I have done my own investigations, I know the person, where he lives… I even have his number and pictures,” she said.

“I have presented all the details to police but they have done nothing about it.”.

VICTIMS

Among those that have fallen victim and sent money to the suspect are National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi who sent Sh300,000, former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo (Sh20,000), Cabinet secretaries Eugene Wamalwa (Devolution), Peter Munya (EAC), Margaret Kobia (Public Service) and Sicily Kariuki (Health).

Ms Chege said the person knows all her details, including her daily routine, making it easy for MPs to fall for his tricks.

Following the complaint by Ms Chege, Mr Muturi directed the national security committee to investigate the matter and present a report to the House within seven days.

The committee has so far held meetings with Safaricom, Airtel, Telkom and DCI over the matter.