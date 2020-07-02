Uhuru gifts Nzoia Sugar FC Sh2million, officially hands over new team bus

President Uhuru Kenyatta has offered a helping hand to Kenyan Premier League side Nzoia Sugar by handing the club a Sh2 million token.

A part from the token, President Kenyatta also officially handed the team their new Sh7 million team bus on Wednesday at Harambee House in Nairobi.

NEW TEAM BUS

The 52-seater bus was bought courtesy of the President, Devolution Cabinet Secreatry Eugene Wamalwa and friends of the club.

The bus was initially to be handed over to Nzoia Sugar on June 24 but the function was postponed to Wednesday.

Speaking after the ceremony, which also attended by a host of political leaders from western region, Nzoia Sugar Chairman Evans Kadenge thanked President Kenyatta for his kind gesture to the financially unstable Bungoma based club.

“We are on the road going back to Bungoma after His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta handed us our new team bus. He has also chipped in and handed the team Sh2million which we shall decide on how to hand it to players and technical bench,” Kadenge said.

“We thank him for this kind gesture and have assured him that the team will do better on the pitch,” added Kadenge, son of Kenyan football icon the late Joe Kadenge.

“The president has even driven us around town in our new bus and this signals a new dawn for Nzoia who will be leading as other teams follow,” added Kadenge.

PLAYERS’ SALARIES

Apart from President Kenyatta and Wamalwa other leaders who attended the function included Governors Wycliffe Wangamati (Bungoma), Patrick Khaemba (Trans Nzoia), Wilber Otichillo (Vihiga) and Sospeter Ojamoong (Busia).

The club owes its player salary arrears dating back to 2019, but Kadenge recently said that the parent company Nzoia Sugar has been paying players their backdated salary arrears and have so paid up to May 2019.

The team currently lies 15th on the KPL log with 13 points after 22 rounds of matches.

Nzoia Sugar was formed in 1978 and played for the first time in KPL the following year.