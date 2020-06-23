Nzoia Sugar gifted Sh7million team bus

Kenyan Premier League side Nzoia Sugar have acquired a new team bus worth Sh7million.

The 52-seater bus is a donation from Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa who fulfilled a promise he had made to the team back it 2017.

FINANCIAL CONSTRAINTS

It will be presented to the team officials by Wamalwa on Wednesday in Nairobi.

Nzoia Sugar chairman Evans Kadenge, son of football legend the late Joe Kadenge, said the bus will ensure the team honours away matches in other parts of the country.

The Bungoma-based side usually host its home matches at Sudi Stadium and had to issue a walkover against Bandari on January 4, 2020 due to financial constraints and travelling challenges.

“The new bus has come at a good time and will ensure we only cater for fuel and maintenance cost so as to honour our matches in other parts of the country,” Kadenge told Nairobi News.

“We would want to thank the CS for this kind gesture which will aid the team a lot. Our focus will now be on winning the league and taking back Nzoia to the glory of yesteryear,” he added.

BACKDATED SALARIES

Kadenge also acknowledged that the club is making efforts in coming out of the financial constraints that bedevilled it during this season.

The club has been paying backdated salaries to the playing unit and has so far reached the month of May 2019.

Nzoia now joins Wazito, AFC Leopards, Tusker and Kakamega Homeboyz as the only KPL clubs with team buses.

The team was formed in 1978 and played for the first time in KPL the following year.

Nzoia, who are placed 15th in the KPL standings, parted ways with their coach Collins ‘Korea’ Omondi in March.

Youthful tactician Slyvester Mulukurwa has been acting as stand-in coach with goalkeeper trainer Peter Mwaura as his assistant.