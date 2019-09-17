Two missing Form One girls found in Korogocho slums – VIDEO

Two Form One students of Chief Mbogori Girls High School in Tharaka-Nithi County who went missing more than 11 days ago have been found.

The two students who went missing after they were sent home after reporting to school late from August holiday on September 4 were found in Korogocho slums, Nairobi and taken to Kayole Police Station before their parents were contacted.

Michelle Wanjiru and Caroline Muteti Munou, both 15, said they feared being punished by their parents.

“We decided we will not go home because we feared being scolded and beaten. We decided to exile ourselves for good,” said one of the girls.

The two, who were found in good health, claimed they used to sleep under old cars and kiosks while often changing their locations.

DECIDED TO APPROACH HER

A Good Samaritan, Susan Hogo who found them said she saw one of the girls, Michelle and decided to approach her.

“I saw Michelle and I decided to approach her and told her that she looked like a girl who was in the media reported missing. First she denied and when I insisted she caved in,” said Ms Hogo.

The girls hail from Kasarani in Nairobi County and Mwala in Machakos County, respectively and were part of a group of girls who reported back to school late from the August holiday.

They were sent back home to bring their parents.

According to the school rules, the students are supposed to report to school latest by 3pm. However, some seven students reported at around 6pm and were sent home the following day.