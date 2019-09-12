Puzzle of school girls who went missing after being sent home for reporting late

Panic has gripped a school in Maara Sub County, Tharaka-Nithi County over the whereabouts of two Form One students who went missing eight days ago.

The two are students of Chief Mbogori Girls’ High students. They are Michelle Wanjiru and Caroline Muteti Munou, both 15-year-olds who hail from Kasarani in Nairobi County and Mwala in Machakos County, respectively.

Ruth Mutua, the school principal, told the media on Wednesday that the two were part of a group of girls who reported back to school late from the August holiday on September 4 and were sent back home to bring their parents.

According to the school rules and regulations, the girls sign in latest 3pm but the group of about seven students reported towards 6pm and was allowed to sleep and the following morning left for their homes.

“We sent the girls home and notified their parents through a short text message that their daughters’ had been sent back for reporting late only to learn that the two form one girls did not arrive home,” said Ms Mutua.

She said after receiving the information she informed her bosses and a report was made at the nearby Chogoria Police Station.

Maara Sub County Police Commander Johnstone Kabusia said they were still investigating the matter but had not got any information over their whereabouts.

He appealed to members of the public to report to the nearest police station any information that could help in tracing the students.

“We immediately launched investigations after receiving the information but we are yet to trace them,” said Mr Kabusia.

Ms Felista Mwende , mother of Wanjiru said that on Friday last week, a female who declined to identify herself called and informed her that her daughter had been injured and taken to ‘general hospital’.

She said when she insisted to know which general hospital, the woman spoke rudely and disconnected the call before switching off her phone.

“I am a worried mother, it’s eight days now and my daughter has not been traced. I urge whoever could be holding Wanjiru to set her free,” said Ms Mwende.

Ms Loise Mumbi, Caroline’s auntie, said the two girls did not have bus fare and blamed the school management for sending them away.

“The school could have called us instead of sending away our daughters without bus fare,” said Ms Mumbi.

She accused the school of being reluctant in updating them on the progress of the search with most of their phone calls going unanswered.

Ms Mumbi noted that the two girls have memorized mobile phone contacts for the parents but none had called making them suspect that they could have been kidnapped.