A screenshot of the video of the infamous Eastleigh killing. PHOTO | COURTESY

The police officer who early last year was filmed killing a suspected gangster in cold blood was on Saturday morning injured in a shootout with suspected criminals in Nairobi’s Umoja estate.

The plainclothes officer attached to Pangani Police Station was part of a string operation that raided a hideout of three suspected gangsters in Mowlem Area on Saturday morning.

All three suspects were gunned down after they defied orders from the police to surrender.

The police officer, identified as Ahamed Rashid, was injured during the shootout and rushed to hospital where he was treated and discharged.

The officer in question became the subject of a heated debate on social media in the wake of the April 2017 incident, whose video showed the moment he executed a suspect laying face down.

The video also showed the officer constantly receiving instructions from his walkie-talkie radio presumably on how to deal with the subdued suspect.

In Elgeyo Marakwet, a police officer was shot dead near the Pokot border on Friday after a mission to recover stolen livestock turned chaotic.

The Anti-Stock Theft Unit officer was part of a team trailing bandits who had stolen tens of heads of cattle and sheep from Kapyego, Marakwet East on Thursday.

He was killed when the raiders opened fire on the officers in Kamolokon area of Embobut Forest in an afternoon ambush. The slain officer’s body was taken to Kitale County Referral Hospital mortuary.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that several bandits were gunned down during the shootout which lasted several hours.

Police seized an AK47 rifle and 16 bullets from the attackers.