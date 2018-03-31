A pistol and rounds of ammunition. PHOTO | FILE

Police officers shot and killed three suspected gangsters in Umoja 3, Mowlem Area on Saturday morning.

According to a police report the three suspects were accomplices of three other suspects who had been arrested earlier and led them to the slain thugs.

Acting on a tip off after a civilian licensed firearm holder was robbed his gun on Thursday in Langata, the officers from Buru buru, Kayole and Starehe arrested the suspects – two males and a female – who then led them to Umoja were their accomplices were.

The three first took them to Capitol Hill and then later to Umoja III.

SHOOT OUT

Their accomplices, who the police say were in their mid-twenties, were ordered to surrender but instead started shooting at the police who returned fire and killed them.

During the shootout, a police officers was slightly injured and rushed to hospital where he was treated and discharged.

Police recovered a revolver with no serial number, four rounds of ammunition and two homemade guns.

The three suspects are currently being detained at Kayole Police Station pending further interrogation, while the three bodies of their accomplices were taken to City Mortuary for autopsy and identification.