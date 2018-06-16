Senate Majority Leader and Senator for Elgeyo Marakwet county Kipchumba Murkomen. PHOTO | NATION Senate Majority Leader and Senator for Elgeyo Marakwet county Kipchumba Murkomen. PHOTO | NATION
By NAHASHON MUSUNGU

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen admits he has a ‘problem’ with the impending lifestyle audit on all public servants.

The outspoken politician, who is a known close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, made his thoughts public via his Twitter page.

He explained the said audit, which has been ordered for by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s declaration, will ‘expose’ several politicians as poor.

“There is nothing a Kenyan voter hates than a poor politician. Just let us fake it till we get it,” Murkomen said.

“I have only one problem with lifestyle audit. It will expose some of us who are enjoying the perceived status of rich men. We will ‘lose’ our helicopters, high rise buildings, NYS tenders, etc,” he further explained.

In a move aimed at intensifying the war on graft, President Kenyatta this week announced that a lifestyle audit will be conducted on all public servants, himself included.

The president’s declaration was met with diverse reactions and views on social media.