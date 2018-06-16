Senate Majority Leader and Senator for Elgeyo Marakwet county Kipchumba Murkomen. PHOTO | NATION

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen admits he has a ‘problem’ with the impending lifestyle audit on all public servants.

The outspoken politician, who is a known close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, made his thoughts public via his Twitter page.

He explained the said audit, which has been ordered for by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s declaration, will ‘expose’ several politicians as poor.

All public servants including myself will be subjected to lifestyle audits in a further step to control corruption. @WilliamsRuto https://t.co/Ci79LHiyNv pic.twitter.com/RueTurM0S9 — Uhuru Kenyatta (@UKenyatta) June 14, 2018

“There is nothing a Kenyan voter hates than a poor politician. Just let us fake it till we get it,” Murkomen said.

“I have only one problem with lifestyle audit. It will expose some of us who are enjoying the perceived status of rich men. We will ‘lose’ our helicopters, high rise buildings, NYS tenders, etc,” he further explained.

RELATED STORY:

Here are Donald Kipkorir’s lifestyle audit committee ‘nominees’

In a move aimed at intensifying the war on graft, President Kenyatta this week announced that a lifestyle audit will be conducted on all public servants, himself included.

The president’s declaration was met with diverse reactions and views on social media.

Mr.president in this I support you. I hope it starts tomorrow. Kesho wewe, kesho kutwa Ulliam. Duale, muturi na murkomeno Sunday. — Waithaka (@waithakah_) June 14, 2018

@UKenyatta @WilliamsRuto @HKRotich Great idea hope you can implement it ASAP. Can we have access to how the money collected via tax/borrowed in the past years esp. Eurobond Money has been spent? — Anne M. (@Kenyan_Scholar) June 15, 2018

Usual PR as am 100% sure you will be the first one to fail. Reason you didn’t want the AG to follow Eurobond in the US. — Michael Owino (@owino_mike) June 15, 2018