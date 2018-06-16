From left: Nairobi lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi, blogger Cyprian Nyakundi and activist Boniface Mwangi. PHOTOS | NATION

City lawyer Donald Kipkorir has compiled a list of Kenyans he feels are worthy of being mandated with auditing the lifestyles of public officials.

This comes in the wake of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s declaration that he would lead his deputy William Ruto and other government officials in having a lifestyle audit done.

Kipkorir’s list features among others activist Boniface Mwangi, lawyers Ahmednassir Abdullahi and Nelson Havi, blogger Cyprian Nyakundi and Ory Okollo.

The list also features active tweeps who have in the past condemned corruption.

According to Kipkorir, the committee should be chaired by financial analyst Mohamed Wehliye and Anglo leasing whistleblower John Githongo.

While Wehliye had on Thursday tweeted how he ought to be given the lifestyle audit tender lawyer Ahmednassir declined the proposal right below Kipkorir’s tweet.

As Uhuru Kenyatta has called for Lifestyle Audit Of all, I Advise that Public Servants Lifestyle Forensic Audit Committee be established & Co-Chaired by Wehliye Mohammed & John Githongo with Cyprian, Ike, Havi, Dikembe, Jerotich, Daisy, Ory, Boniface & Ahmednasir as Members. — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) June 14, 2018

Don…please…Mimi Nina kazi!!!! — Ahmednasir Abdullahi (@ahmednasirlaw) June 14, 2018

Pro Bono assignment … — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) June 14, 2018

@DonaldBKipkorir you have not held any public or state job have you? We would like to see you in action, @ahmednasirlaw has nothing to else to prove, he helped JSC, to come up with very aggressive vetting.. — Justus Magangi (@JMagangi) June 14, 2018

I agree, many of us on these streets take judicial notice of @DonaldBKipkorir‘s brilliant ideas. The GM did his part in the JSC. — Abdul Nassir (@abdulnassir21) June 14, 2018

I fully support this able commission. Please add wakili @MboyaApollo — Job Ochieng (@onjelerateng) June 14, 2018

All those mentioned here are not saints as the purport to be ,its only they have never got a chance to eat. — Elias Mwaja (@MwajaElias) June 15, 2018