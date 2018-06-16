From left: Nairobi lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi, blogger Cyprian Nyakundi and activist Boniface Mwangi. PHOTOS | NATIONFrom left: Nairobi lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi, blogger Cyprian Nyakundi and activist Boniface Mwangi. PHOTOS | NATION
By EVELYNE MUSAMBI

City lawyer Donald Kipkorir has compiled a list of  Kenyans he feels are worthy of being mandated with auditing the lifestyles of public officials.

This comes in the wake of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s declaration that he would lead his deputy William Ruto and other government officials in having a lifestyle audit done.

Kipkorir’s list features among others activist Boniface Mwangi, lawyers Ahmednassir Abdullahi and Nelson Havi, blogger Cyprian Nyakundi and Ory Okollo.

The list also features active tweeps who have in the past condemned corruption.

According to Kipkorir, the committee should be chaired by financial analyst Mohamed Wehliye and Anglo leasing whistleblower John Githongo.

While Wehliye had on Thursday tweeted how he ought to be given the lifestyle audit tender lawyer Ahmednassir declined the proposal right below Kipkorir’s tweet.