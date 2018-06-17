Former Uganda Inspector General of Police Major General Kale Kayihura. FILE PHOTO

Detained former Uganda Inspector General of Police Kale Kayihura could be charged in court with the murder of his assistant Felix Kaweesi, Ugandan media has reported.

Kayihura, a one-time close ally of President Yoweri Museveni, was dramatically arrested last week at his farm in Lyantonde District by army officials and flown for about 200km to Kampala for questioning.

He is currently detained at a Military camp within Kampala.

Ugandan daily, New Vision, has reported that the former police boss was arrested to provide information on Kaweesi’s murder and he could be charged in court with the crime.

Kaweesi was murdered in March 2017 alongside his bodyguard and driver as they drove to work. Several suspects were arrested in connection with the crime but none has so far been sentenced.

During his tenure, Kayihura faced criticism by the opposition and activists for failure to reduce crime levels and a crackdown on opposition meetings and rallies.

It is during this same period that opposition leader Kiiza Besigye’s car had its side windows smashed and pepper sprayed into the car.

Last week, President Museveni said the government would implement security measures to reduce crime.

Mr Museveni made the remarks at the funeral of ruling party legislator Ibrahim Abiriga, who was shot dead on June 8, along with his brother and bodyguard near his Kampala residence.