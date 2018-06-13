Former Inspector General of Police Kale Kayihura. PHOTO | COURTESY

Uganda’s former Inspector General of Police Gen. Kale Kayihura has been arrested by presidential guards and is being held in location that is yet to be made public.

According to The Daily Monitor, Kayihura was arrested at his country home in Katebe village on Wednesday.

He was then flown to Kampala in an army helicopter for further interrogation. It is not clear why he has been arrested.

On Tuesday, soldiers of the Special Forces Command, the presidential guard, raided Courtyard Intercontinental Hotel in Lyantonde town where General Kayihura had been a regular client. The hotel was searched but Kayihura was not there.

The presidential guard then flew the helicopter to his home in Kashagama on Tuesday evening but did not find him there either.

The chopper left but returned to his home on Wednesday and picked him.

The Uganda army spokesman Brig Richard Karemie confirmed the incident.

“Yesterday (Tuesday) he (Kayihura) was asked to report to the UPDF Chief of Defence Forces gen David Muhoozi at General Headquarters in Mbuya. A helicopter was subsequently dispatched to transport him (from his home) but on arrival, Gen Kale had traveled to Mbarara. Today the helicopter was sent back to Kashagama and has returned safely to Kampala with him on board,” Brig Karemie said.

President Museveni on March 4, 2018 fired Gen Kayihura as Inspector General of Police and elevated his deputy Okoth Ocholla to succeed him.