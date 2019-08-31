DCI arrests three ‘who have been spiking’ people’s drinks in clubs before stealing their cars

Detectives on Saturday arrested three people whom they suspect to be members of a gang that spikes revellers’ drinks in city clubs before they steal their vehicles.

The three suspects are Francis Kinyanjui, 53, Gladys Wanjiku, 36, and Stephen Njoroge, 33,. They were arrested at West View Plaza in Kahawa West estate.

After the arrests, police from Kasarani found them with a Toyota Probox, mobile phones, several SIM cards and assorted psychotropic drugs. The three will be arraigned in court on Monday.

FEMALE COMPANIONS

The arrests come just a week after a police officer had his drink spiked by two female companions and robbed more than Sh450,000 in Nairobi.

The victim, Arthur Gakuya, who is based at Vigilance House, was also robbed of his valuables and cash at gunpoint after being forced to reveal the PIN numbers of his two ATM cards.

In July, three suspects were arraigned in a Nairobi court and charged with drugging and stealing Sh370,000 from a woman in the Central Business District (CBD).

Bernard Mbatia Maina, Harrison Nyamu Gunda and Edgar Mwandisha Mwangesha were accused of administering a stupefying drug, benzodiazepine, to clearing and forwarding sales agent Patricia Wanjiku Warugongo.