How one police officer’s request for a ‘threesome’ got him spiked and robbed

What should have been a night of merrymaking turned into a nightmare for one police officer after he had his drink spiked by two female companions.

The victim, Arthur Gakuya, who is based at at Vigilance House was also robbed of his valuables and cash at gunpoint after being forced to reveal the PIN numbers of his two ATM cards.

THREESOME REQUEST

It all started on the evening of August 11, 2019 when the officer met the two women – who have been identified as Peninah Afandi and Everylne Esendi – at the Jambo Grill while having a meal before they joined him and shared a few drinks.

Later, the three would end up in the CBD’s Eureka club along Tom Mboya Street where they continued making merry.

One of the women, who were charged before Milimani Magistrate Court on Tuesday, testified how the victim asked for a threesome with them and they agreed.

But before they left, he said he had to make a stop at an ATM machine to withdraw some cash to cover for their expenses for the rest of the night.

Soon, another man joined them and forced the officer to get into a cab with them.

In his testimony, the victim narrated how he was tapped on the back and when he turned, he saw a gun pointed at him.

DRUGGED AND ROBBED

He was then ordered to surrender the money he had withdrawn and disclose the PIN numbers of his ATM cards.

One of the women was then sent to confirm whether the PIN numbers were genuine, which turned out to be the case.

The last thing the officer says he remembers was being driven towards Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) and being forced to share a drink with the other occupants of the car.

He later regained consciousness and found out that he was somewhere in Kileleshwa, where he had been dumped.

He then hailed a boda boda rider to take him home.

According to his bank documents, the suspects went to a supermarket in Donholm, Eastlands where they bought high-end household electronics totaling to Sh380,000 and paid using his cards.

CASH BAIL

On Tuesday, the two women were charged in court together with a taxi driver, who is believed to have been their accomplice.

Police said they are still looking for a fourth suspect.

The trio appeared before Milimani Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Ms Afandi and Ms Esendi are accused that on August 11, 2019 at unknown place in Nairobi, they administered a stupefying drug to Mr Gakuya.

The two, together with a taxi driver, Patrick Kihara, are accused that on the same day at unknown place in Nairobi, they stole Sh10,000, a Techno mobile phone valued at Sh24,000, a wrist watch valued Sh5,000, a Cooperative Bank ATM card and Equity Bank ATM card, all belonging to Mr Gakuya.

The three were also charged that on August 11, at Equity Bank ATM, KNUT house branch in Nairobi, they stole Sh20,000 from Gakuya’s bank account.

They three were ordered to deposit a cash bail of Sh300,000 each to secure their release as the Magistrate set September 25, as the date the trial will begin.