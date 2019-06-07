Attack on my daughter was politically motivated – Sonko – VIDEO

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has claimed the nightclub attack on his eldest daughter and a married Senator on Madaraka Day was part of a plot to silence him.

Sonko’s daughter Agnes Saumu Mbuvi and Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip were attacked by assailants outside Memphis Lounge on Madaraka Day.

Sonko told his Facebook followers that well-connected people in government are out to intimidate him

He did not support the claims.

“But the president is a good person and is not part of this scheme,” said Sonko.

“My daughter was watching football with some friends including a Senator. She has her freedom, she is a mother. I was shocked eight goons armed with pangas, as she was going to the toilet they wanted to attack her, she screamed. During this altercation, the Senator was severely injured and is still at the ICU. We do not know if he will make it,” Sonko posted.

Kasarani OCPD Peter Kimani said they were holding a bouncer from Memphis Lounge and also looking for eight more people connected to the Sunday morning attack.

The club is located at the Safari Business Lounge near the United States International University and is very popular with students.