Married senator, Sonko’s daughter in hospital after nightclub brawl





Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip is nursing serious head injuries after he was attacked at a popular nightclub on Thika Road after watching the Champions League Finals in the company of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s daughter, Ms Saumu Mbuvi.

Mr Loitiptip had just rescued Ms Mbuvi from a man who had attacked her in the washrooms, only for the assailant to come back with reinforcement and beat him using clubs and other crude weapons.

Kasarani OCPD Peter Kimani said they were holding a bouncer from Memphis Lounge and also looking for eight more people connected to the Sunday morning attack.

The club is located at the Safari Business Lounge near the United States International University and is very popular with students.

Contacted last evening for comment, Ms Mbuvi referred the Nation to the police.

“I am not in a position to comment on anything because we have told the Directorate of Criminal Investigations whatever happened, so get in touch with them,” she said.