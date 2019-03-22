Angry Uhuru says graft war will not spare his ‘family, closest political ally’ – VIDEO

President Uhuru Kenyatta gives his address during a meeting with Kenyans living in Namibia on March 21, 2019. PHOTO | PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta has expressed his apparent anger on those criticizing the ongoing war on corruption, vowing to severe ties with his family or close political ally involved in corruption.

In a tweet sent Friday morning, the President gave the boldest indication that the ongoing investigations by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) enjoy the highest level of approval despite protests by deputy President William Ruto.

“If you are corrupt we will fight you. You can be my brother or my sister or my closest political ally but if you are corrupt we will fight you,” President Kenyatta stated.

“I also assured Kenyans in the diaspora that the crackdown on graft will continue and that every effort will be made to bring back integrity to the public service. Kenya has great potential but there is need to change practices that hinder our country from achieving progress.”

The president is in Namibia for their Independence Day celebrations. He made the remarks at a meeting with Kenyans living in Namibia.

DP Ruto had as recently as Wednesday castigated the DCI for being part of a political scheme targeting specific personalities and urged him to leave the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to take charge.