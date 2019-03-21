No missing billions, I’m the deputy CEO of this company called Kenya – Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto at the official opening of a three day Inter- Professional Summit at Pride Inn Paradise Resort in Shanzu, Mombasa, on March 20, 2019. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI

Deputy President William Ruto at the official opening of a three day Inter- Professional Summit at Pride Inn Paradise Resort in Shanzu, Mombasa, on March 20, 2019. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI





Deputy president William Ruto on Wednesday said the war on corruption had been hijacked by political interests and lacks integrity.

The DP revisited the issue of the billions of shillings alleged to have been lost in the construction of Arror and Kimwarer dams, saying reports from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations are untrue.

He reiterated that he will follow up on the issue as it is his mandate as the DP.

“Imagine the other day somebody asked me what my interest in the dams was. I am the Deputy President … the deputy CEO of a company called Kenya. If I do not know what is going on in this company, then I shouldn’t be in this position,” he added.

NO MONEY EMBEZZLED

The DP also repeated his assertion that no money meant for construction of dams had been embezzled.

“It is impossible. That in one transaction. [How can] we lose Sh21 billion, really? If that is true, what does it say about us? This government is being run by competent professionals. We are not running a casino but a competent government,” said Dr Ruto.

Last month, Ruto denied reports that Sh21 billion allocated to Arror and Kimwarer dam projects in Elgeyo-Marakwet has been lost.

“You’ve heard that government has lost about Sh21 billion in Kimwarer and Arror dam, which is a flat lie!”.

He added: “The money in question is about Sh7 billion and for every coin that has been paid, we have a bank guarantee. No money will be lost because we are a responsible government.”