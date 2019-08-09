Second cancer patient commits suicide after diagnosis

A 65-year-old man who was allegedly diagnosed with cancer has committed suicide at Kwa Mwaura village in Laikipia East Sub-county.

Laikipia County Police Commander Maxwell Nyaema said Tabathia Mugambi hanged himself in his house on Thursday evening.

“The deceased left behind a suicide note that was found in his house about 200 meters from Kalalu trading center. It stated that he did it on his own and his wife Teresia Kabariti Nyokabi should not be asked anything,” Mr Nyaema said.

He said that the deceased’s nephew Charles Maina reported about the suicide incident to police who proceeded to the scene and found the body dangling from a rope inside the house.

ITS STAGE

The police boss added that it was not immediately established the type of cancer the deceased was ailing from and its stage.

“The body was moved to Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary,” Mr Nyaema said.

The incident comes days after a 40-year-old woman from Naivasha committed suicide after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

The woman, identified as Purity Muthoni, has been undergoing treatment in various hospitals after she developed a growth on one breast.

But it was only after visiting Kenyatta National Hospital that she was diagnosed with cancer.

After learning about her condition, the woman went back to her sister’s place with whom she lived in Naivasha.

The victim then waited for the sister to leave for work at a flower farm before hanging herself with a rope.