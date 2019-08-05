Woman commits suicide after being diagnosed with breast cancer

A 40-year-old woman from Naivasha has committed suicide after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

The woman, identified as Purity Muthoni, has been undergoing treatment in various hospitals after she developed a growth on one breast.

But it was only after visiting Kenyatta National Hospital that she was diagnosed with cancer.

After learning about her condition, the woman went back to her sister’s place with whom she lived in Naivasha.

HANGED HERSELF

The victim then waited for the sister to leave for work at a flower farm before hanging herself with a rope.

Naivasha OCPD Samuel Waweru, while confirming the incident, said the woman’s body was taken to Naivasha Mortuary.

“According to the sister, the deceased received results that she was suffering from breast cancer and she went into depression before committing suicide,” Waweru said.

When Nairobi News tried reaching the bereaved sister, she was still coming to terms with the tragic incident.