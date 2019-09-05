Raila visits ailing ex-Nasa CEO Norman Magaya after Twitter storm

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Wednesday evening visited ailing ex-Nasa CEO Norman Magaya in hospital amid claims that he had been neglected by ODM.

The visit was confirmed by nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi who shared pictures on Twitter.

Osotsi is a member of Amani National Congress, who were part of the National Super Alliance, which Mr Magaya headed.

Last evening, together with my colleagues we joined NASA leader H.E. Hon @RailaOdinga when he visited NASA CEO and Kenya Film Classification Board Director Norman Magaya @amugira at Nairobi Hospital. pic.twitter.com/oKW516j105 — Godfrey Osotsi (@HonOsotsi) September 5, 2019

“Norman is not just a great friend but a person whom I admire his courage, brevity, commitment to a cause and focus. He is among the youthful leaders who will shape the future of Kenya politics. I wish him quick recover,” tweeted Mr Osotsi.

OPPOSITION CIRCLES

Raila’s visit comes days after a storm within the opposition circles where Mr Magaya was forced to come out and defend ODM against claims by an opposition blogger that the Orange party had neglected him.

Popular blogger Dikembe Disembe on Monday night alleged that Orange House had failed to execute an order by Mr Odinga to foot Mr Magaya’s medical bills.

He placed the blame on ODM executive director Oduor Ong’wen office.

Mr Magaya first collapsed in August 2017 at the national tallying centre in Bomas of Kenya during the tabulation of presidential votes after the general election.

“I have had a recurrent heart condition for the past four months and been admitted in hospital on three occasions latest being last week .On all occasions both the coalition leadership and the @TheODMparty have stood with me,” tweeted Mr Magaya.

He was forced to set the record straight after Disembe posted a thread on Twitter claiming that Mr Magaya had been poisoned at Bomas of Kenya.

The blogger added that even though Mr Odinga had directed Orange to take up his health matter, that was not done. Mr Magaya is suffering from a heart condition.