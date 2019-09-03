Ex-Nasa CEO Norman Magaya speaks on claims of neglect by ODM

Former National Super Alliance CEO Norman Magaya has come out to defend ODM against claims by an opposition blogger that the Orange party had neglected him.

Popular blogger Dikembe Disembe on Monday night alleged that Orange House had failed to execute an order by opposition leader Raila Odinga to foot Mr Magaya’s medical bills.

He placed the blame on ODM executive director Oduor Ong’wen office.

Mr Magaya first collapsed in August 2017 at the national tallying centre in Bomas of Kenya during the tabulation of presidential votes after the general election.

“I have had a recurrent heart condition for the past four months and been admitted in hospital on three occasions latest being last week .On all occasions both the coalition leadership and the @TheODMparty have stood with me,” tweeted Mr Magaya.

He was forced to set the record straight after Disembe posted a thread on Twitter claiming that he had been poisoned at Bomas of Kenya. The blogger added that even though Mr Odinga had directed Orange to take up his health matter, that was not done. Mr Magaya is suffering from a heart condition.

The Nasa executive quickly responded in a tweet explaining his condition and defending the Nasa coalition and ODM party.

In an earlier tweet, Mr Magaya had given Kenyans a glimpse of his health condition.

Taking a heavy toll from side effects of drugs . Appetite is a luxury. Am however glad to be responding well to medication! — Norman Magaya (@amugira) September 2, 2019

BEEN UNWELL

The ODM party also said that they had been supportive of the former Nasa boss. “The ODM Party is aware that Nasa CEO Norman Magaya has been unwell. We continue to support him in every possible way and wish him quick recovery. Every request for support has been dealt with as and when received by the party,” tweeted ODM party through their handle.

The exchange generated a number of reactions from Kenyans online with most being ready to offer their support to the ailing Nasa executive.

Take a look:

Norman Magaya, knew Loyalty. Spin and worked hard. He also ensured politics did not interfere with Friendship. Leta Paybill tusaidie yeye. — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) September 3, 2019

When ENEMIES unite, it means the FIGHT was just a SPORT. "Norman Magaya" was an ODM Irritant whose CLEVERNESS we could not MATCH. We need him HEALTHY for the next DUEL. Where do I send MY DONATION? Wapi PAYBILL Number? — Mutahi Ngunyi (@MutahiNgunyi) September 3, 2019

Thank you bro. Now we the people want to stand with you give us guidelines. we will share the little God gives us even if 50bob. a pay bill would do. — Hanningtone Muchera (@bishophanny) September 3, 2019