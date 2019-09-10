Inooro TV reporter reveals emotional turmoil when trolls targeted his reporting

Inooro reporter Victor Kinuthia who was on Tuesday trolled for his incoherence on live TV has revealed the emotional turmoil he went through during the bashing.

Kinuthia, who is a polished vernacular reporter, was forced to step in and cover the dramatic arrest of Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro for Citizen TV. He now says were it not for his bosses at the Royal Media Services encouraging him, he would have thrown in the towel.

RECEIVING CALLS

“I almost gave up when I found myself trending all over after yesterday’s 9 pm news. But after receiving calls and texts from my bosses, colleagues, friends and fans I must say am encouraged,” Kinuthia wrote on Facebook.

News of the MP’s arrest broke on Monday night during prime time giving editors no time to deploy their units.

In his reporting, there was a bit of stammer, hesitation and nervousness, things not new to TV reporters.

Some social media users had no kind words for the budding reporter, questioning his command of the Queen’s language but majority of veteran journalists came to his defence.