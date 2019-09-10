Join our WhatsApp Channel
Colleagues rally behind young Citizen journalist who was trolled for ‘poor English’

By Amina Wako September 10th, 2019 1 min read

Veteran broadcast journalists have rallied behind Inooro reporter Victor Kinuthia who was on Tuesday the talk of the town after he goofed on live TV.

Kinuthia, a polished vernacular reporter, was forced to step in and cover the dramatic arrest of Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro for Citizen TV.

News of the MP’s arrest broke on Monday night during prime time giving editors no time to deploy their units.

In his reporting, there was a bit of stammer, hesitation and nervousness, things not new to TV reporters.

QUEEN’S LANGUAGE

Some social media users had no kind words for the budding reporter, questioning his command of the Queen’s language.

However, top journalists came out to defend one of their own with others sharing their first experiences as television reporters.

But the journalists have also been called out for at times refusing to offer guidance to young journalists and only coming to their defence when they err.

