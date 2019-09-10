Colleagues rally behind young Citizen journalist who was trolled for ‘poor English’

Veteran broadcast journalists have rallied behind Inooro reporter Victor Kinuthia who was on Tuesday the talk of the town after he goofed on live TV.

Kinuthia, a polished vernacular reporter, was forced to step in and cover the dramatic arrest of Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro for Citizen TV.

News of the MP’s arrest broke on Monday night during prime time giving editors no time to deploy their units.

In his reporting, there was a bit of stammer, hesitation and nervousness, things not new to TV reporters.

QUEEN’S LANGUAGE

Some social media users had no kind words for the budding reporter, questioning his command of the Queen’s language.

Convergence gone wrong. Inooro TV reporter Victor Kinuthia ambushed to report in English for the Live @citizentvkenya link 😂 😂#NdindiNyoro pic.twitter.com/LuJ159Nxxk — Kenny Kaburu (@KennyKaburu) September 9, 2019

However, top journalists came out to defend one of their own with others sharing their first experiences as television reporters.

It happens to the best of us. This job isn’t easy but the beauty about this experience is Victor will learn and get better with time. Mistakes are a human condition https://t.co/KtasaGg7zj — Victoria Rubadiri (@VickyRubadiri) September 9, 2019

I think that @citizentvkenya reporter was under immense pressure, perhaps he's not used to reporting in English… Back in 2007 I used to report for @K24Tv in English rounded off to the nearest mother tongue 🙈 – people grow. The boy will learn with time… 🙏🏾 — Caleb Karuga (@CalebKaruga) September 9, 2019

I stand with Victor. For a full time young Inooro TV correspondent to take up the challenge and try out an English live link on prime time TV is courage. He may have faltered but it was a valuable learning experience and opportunity. He will build on it. https://t.co/oFRrirn4D3 — Francis Gachuri (@Fchurii) September 9, 2019

For the Record⬇ Victor Kinuthia who I personally Interact with on many Occasions is one of the most Proficient Kikuyu Journalist currently working for Inooro FM/Inooro TV;I don't think the guy has ever reported in any other Language other than Gìkúyu in his Journalism Career — Hezbon Mureithi® (@HezMureithi) September 10, 2019

I’ve done this for 21 years and I can tell you it’s no walk in the park. Victor found himself in a breaking news situation and gave it his best- his first live report of that kind. He’s destined for greatness. Truly proud of him. https://t.co/rQGCC5pO1O — Joe Ageyo (@jageyo) September 10, 2019

I stand with Victor Kinuthia. The guy was driven by passion, desire to update Kenyans on what was happening on the ground, communication was fundamental, we got the message right and clear. Despite the tension, he had courage. @citizentvkenya @inoorotv https://t.co/omNGS9K5Hu — 🇰🇪Kevin.M.Maina🇰🇪 (@KEVINMAINA_) September 10, 2019

In many professions, you hide your mistakes. In journalism, you broadcast them. So give Victor Kinuthia a break. Was his first live link in a chaotic scene. He’ll learn like many of us. Let’s revisit this when he makes it in a few years, In Sha Allah @citizentvkenya @inoorotv — Hussein Mohamed (@HusseinMohamedg) September 9, 2019

It was his first time. He will get better with time. We all start somewhere. We will train him. — Yvonne Okwara-Matole (@YvonneOkwara) September 9, 2019

In the few years I worked in mainstream media, live reporting/ad-libing always scared me..ask @Fchurii. it’s not an easy task. I applaud Victor for standing in front of a camera and doing it. Now watch how he will rise… — Kirigo Ng'arua 😉 (@KirigoNgarua) September 10, 2019

But the journalists have also been called out for at times refusing to offer guidance to young journalists and only coming to their defence when they err.