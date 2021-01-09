Police in the hunt for suspected Nigerian killer





Detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have launched a manhunt for a Nigerian who is suspected to have killed his lover in Syokimau, Machakos county, on Thursday night.

In a statement, DCI said the foreigner identified as Christian Kadima Mwambay had spent the night with a prominent female lawyer he had been living with.

“In a report made to our officers, the suspect who bears a Nigerian passport was spotted leaving the victim’s house last night (Thursday), before the lifeless body of the renowned lawyer was found in her bedroom today (Friday) morning,” DCI said.

According to the report, the house help grew suspicious when by 10am, her employer hadn’t woken up.

“She then walked into her bedroom only to find her lying lifeless on the bed, with bloody bruises on her body,” it added.

The incident comes just days after three Nigerian nationals were arrested in connection with the disappearance of a 15-year-old schoolgirl in Ruaka, Kiambu County.

Morah Stanley Apple, Boniface Nnamdi Nkachukwulu, and Godwin Ovoepeke were nabbed by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) at Courtyard Apartments where she was last seen.

According to the DCI, the missing teenager was seen visiting the said apartment and also in the company of the three on diverse dates during the festive period.