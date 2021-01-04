Three Nigerians arrested in Ruaka over disappearance of 15-year-old girl





Three Nigerian nationals were on Sunday arrested in connection with the disappearance of a 15-year-old school girl in Ruaka, Kiambu County.

Morah Stanley Apple, Boniface Nnamdi Nkachukwulu and Godwin Ovoepeke were nabbed by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) at Courtyard Apartments where she was last seen.

According to the DCI, the missing teenager was seen visiting the said apartment and also in the company of the three on diverse dates during the festive period.

“The minor’s distraught parents have been looking for their daughter in vain, only to realize that she had on various occasions been lured to the apartment where the three men reside,” the DCI said in a statement.

Neighbors also reported to have seen the minor in the company of the three foreigners.

Also arrested was a Kenyan woman identified as Neema Maisori, 20, who was found in the company of the three Nigerian men.

“Detectives are still looking for the minor, who was not in the house at the time the arrests were made,” the DCI added.