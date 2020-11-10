Land Mawe-railways footbridge finally opened after major facelift – PHOTOS





The Kenya Railways Corporation has announced the opening of the footbridge connecting Haile Selassie Avenue and Bunyala Road which was closed last month for refurbishment.

The footbridge which was dilapidated after many years of use is mostly used by residents of South B estate and people crossing over from the CBD to Industrial Area and vice-versa.

“The Kenya Railways footbridge is now open!,” Kenya Railways said.

The Kenya Railways footbridge is now open! pic.twitter.com/0z6sYHFklc — Kenya Railways (@KenyaRailways_) November 10, 2020

Among the first ones to use the foot-bridge was President Uhuru Kenyatta after he officially commissioned the newly acquired Diesel Multiple Units (DMUs) and the modernized Nairobi Central Railway Station.

The foot-bridge which was made of steel and wooden has now been replaced by concrete slabs.

Read: Land Mawe-CBD footbridge closed for refurbishment

In 2018, the footbridge witnessed congestion by pedestrians after Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko banned all Public Service Vehicles from accessing the CBD.

There have also been security concerns for pedestrians using the footbridge, especially at night, with seven fatalities reported in 2019 alone.

The steel and wooden footbridge can only support a maximum of five people per square meter.