Land Mawe-CBD footbridge closed for refurbishment

The Kenya Railways footbridge that connects Haile Selassie Avenue to Bunyala Road which has been closed to pedestrians for refurbishment. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO

The Kenya Railways Corporation has announced the closure of the footbridge connecting Haile Selassie Avenue and Bunyala Road for two weeks ahead of planned refurbishment.

The footbridge is dilapidated after many years of use.

“Kenya Railways wishes to notify members of the public that the footbridge connecting Haile Selassie Avenue and Bunyala Road via Station Road and Workshop Road has been closed to traffic for 14 days to give room for refurbishment,” Kenya Railways said in a public notice.

Members of the public have been advised to use alternative routes.

The bridge is mostly used by residents of South B estate and people crossing over from the CBD to Industrial Area and vice-versa.

In 2018, the footbridge witnessed congestion by pedestrians after Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko banned all Public Service Vehicles from accessing the CBD.

There have also been security concerns for pedestrians using the footbridge, especially at night, with seven fatalities reported in 2019 alone.

The steel and wooden footbridge can only support a maximum of five people per square meter.