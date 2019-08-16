Kenya Prison disowns drunk suspects outside Kibera Law Courts

The Kenya Prison Service has disowned the six suspects who arrived on Thursday morning at the Kibera Law Courts while drunk.

In a statement sent to media houses, KPS said the six were not in their custody as reported.

The service said any information saying otherwise was misleading and untrue.

“Our attention has been drawn to photographs and derisive messages circulating on social media regarding drunken suspects outside the Kibera Law Courts earlier today. While the six were intoxicated, which prompted the deferment of the hearing of their cases, we would like to clarify that they were not in our custody as wrongly reported,” said Commissioner Gebneral KPS, Wycliffe Ogallo.

He added: “We, the Kenya Prisons Service (KPS) fraternity, remain firmly focused on delivering on our mandate and facilitating administration of justice efficiently and fairly.”

The six suspects were captured in pictures and videos at the compounds of the Kibera Law Courts sprawled on the ground in a drunken stupor.

Some police officers tried to prop them to walk, but the suspects were unconscious to respond to any probing.