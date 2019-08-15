Drama as suspects arrive in court ‘too drunk’ to face charges – VIDEO

Dramatic scenes played outside the Kibera Law Courts on Thursday morning after six suspects scheduled to appear in court blacked out from an alleged alcohol intoxication.

Pictures and videos aired by NTV captured the suspects sprawled on the ground in a drunken stupor.

Some police officers could be seen trying to prop them to walk, but the suspects were unconscious to respond to any probing.

UPDATE: Suspects taken to Kibera Law Courts allegedly too drunk to stand trial. pic.twitter.com/WCZ7qikfuQ — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) August 15, 2019

Here are some of the reactions from Kenyans on Twitter.

“Caught like rats Stop wasting their time. Stop wasting your time. This is where you go wrong,” tweeted @husmute.

“They are in more need of rehabilitation than Trial,” said @patrickmukunzi.

“Aki boy shaud,” wrote @Blacklivity.

“issa happy drinking Nation, they haven’t disturbed anybody Oyaaa, waaachee tuu,” commented @AndiEntertainment.

“Since when is being drunk an offence? Can @NPSOfficial_KE get busy with activities that add value,” said @AbuDaud.

“Hawa wamekunywa hadi exhibit,” stated @marikolito.

“Hii ndo maana ya msemo ” kulewa kupindukia”,” said @ezykyle.

“How do they bring drunkards to court?” asked @Okothfredrick.