Where is the Kenya Navy? Kenyans wants to know

Kenya Navy is on the spot for its inability – or unwillingness – to participate in the recovery of the bodies of a woman and her daughter who drowned in the Indian Ocean on Sunday evening following a ferry accident.

Kenyans on social media have continued to share their anger and frustration with government agencies over delayed response on this matter.

“Dear Kenyans, of what use is Kenya Navy that can’t salvage a drowned vehicle and its occupants. It’s over 14-hours since mother and daughter drowned in the Likoni ferry. How do we expect such a Kenya Navy to protect us in case of an invasion?” one Kenyan posed.

“The Likoni ferry incident is disturbing and points to general lack of preparedness for accidents and emergencies,” opined Senator Mutula Kilonzo

The victims of the freak accident have been identified as 35-year-old Mariam Kigenda and her four-year-daughter Amanda Mutheu.

The incident happened after the vehicle in which the victims were inside reportedly reversed from the ferry and plunged into the ocean.

But 48 hours later, and it appears the relevant agencies, including the Kenya Navy, are ill-equipped to handle the incident.

EMERGENCY TEAM

Kenya Ferry Services Managing Director, Bakari Gowa, has confirmed the parastatal does not have an emergency team of divers or lifeguards and only relies on the Kenya Ports Authority, local divers and the Navy.

The Navy’s role is to protect the nation from the external threat from the sea, protect the state’s territorial waters as well as provide support to other security agencies.

Since Kenya doesn’t experience much of sea threats, the navy has provided assistance both locally and internationally.

Just six months ago, Uganda President Yoweri Museveni made an official visit to Mombasa and inspected a guard of honor mounted by the Kenya Navy.

This exercise is normally aimed at showcasing Kenya’s ability to protect its citizens and protect its borders. Or is it?