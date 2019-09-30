Victims of sunken vehicle at Likoni ferry channel identified – VIDEO

Police investigating Sunday night’s accident at the Likoni ferry channel in Mombasa have confirmed the identities of the two occupants of a vehicle which plunged into the Indian Ocean.

According to police reports, 35-year-old Mariam Kigenda was inside the vehicle with her 4-year-old daughter Amanda Mutheu.

The minor was a pupil at MM Shah Academy in Mombasa.

The school authorities has also confirmed the loss of the pupil through a text message sent to parents.

The ill-fated vehicle, a Toyota ISIS (reg no. KCB 289C) is said to have been the last to board MV Harambee.

The ferry is reportedly one of the oldest and has its ramps broken down and hanging into the water.

Likoni OCPD Benjamin Rotich said that the vehicle lost its breaks and reversed just before the ferry docked.

On Monday morning, Ms Kigenda’s husband and other family members camped near the scene of the accident to monitor the recovery mission.

Sources who spoke to Nairobi News on phone said the bodies had not yet been retrieved as the police were still waiting for drivers from the Kenya Navy and other private drivers.

On Sunday, the rescue operation was called off after it became too dark.