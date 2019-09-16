Lamu Senator in fresh scandal of ‘using’ and dumping woman he met online – VIDEO

Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip is facing a fresh scandal following claims by a 36-year-old woman that he impregnated then ditched her.

The woman by the name Hanifa Were on Sunday publicly came out with the claims of how she met the youthful senator through Facebook way back in April.

FIRST DATE

While addressing journalists at the Muslims for Human Rights offices, Hanifa gave a blow-by-blow account of her short-lived clandestine affair with the senator.

But in his response, the controversial 33-year-old senator, who is married, dismissed the claims as a calculated ploy to tarnish his name.

The senator however admits knowing the woman, but claims that a week into the relationship he realized it was not going to work.

“After knowing her for a week, nilidhani kama kuna weza kuwa a relationship ambayo inaweza prosper but mataranjio ya binadamu ni tofauti. Nikakuta we cannot have anything together,” Senator Anwar told the media.

His account sharply contradicts that of the woman who even claims the senator has been trying to silence her with threats of dire consequences should she ‘spoil his image’.

“He inboxed me through Messenger after seeing my Facebook page. At first he told me he had a business idea he wanted to share with me but things changed later when we met,” said Hanifa, who is a mother of a 15-year-old daughter.

WENT SILENT

According to Hanifa, she met the senator in Nairobi after two days of chatting online.

The woman claims they stayed at the senator’s house in Nairobi for two days before the senator said he needed to go to Kisumu on a work-related trip.

She claims the senator overstayed in Kisumu and she decided to leave for Mombasa for her sister’s place.

She alleges that the senator booked a flight for her, but that was the last she heard of him because he completely went silent on her.

“I went to my sister’s place, I never heard from Anwar again. After three weeks, I started feeling unwell and when I took a pregnancy test, I found out I was pregnant,” she said.

For the few days she was with the senator the woman claims she felt loved and thought maybe she had finally found someone who loved her.

THREATS

She says after the senator issued the threats she reported the matter at Kadzandani Police Post and recorded statements at the Dog Section and Nyali police station.

But according to Senator Anwar, who also claims he has recorded statements with the police, he never sent any goons to trail the woman.

“Nina changamoto mingi sana ya kisiasa, ningekuwa na moyo wakulipiza watu ambao wamenikosea maisha yangu nadhani ningekuwa nimemaliza watu wengi sana,” he said.

This is the latest scandal that has hit the flamboyant senator.

In early June, the senator was admitted at a Nairobi hospital for a few days after being assaulted and injured by unknown attackers at a city nightclub.

At the time of the incident, the senator was in the company of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s daughter, Saumu Sonko, who he is rumoured to be in a relationship with.