Three police officers linked to robbery with violence in Eastleigh remanded

Three police officers who were arrested alongside a Cameroonian national for allegedly robbing two businessmen of Sh 6 million in Eastleigh on Saturday have been remanded until Wednesday as investigations into the incident continue.

The suspects are Corporal Wilson Cheruiyot and Police Constables Daniel Kipkorir and Alex Kandie who are all based at Kayole Police Station.

They are being held alongside Cameroonian national Esome Jean Baptist.

They are accused of robbing traders Mohamed Hassan Mohamed and Abdulahhi Hussein Yusuf at Barwaqo Hotel.

Detective Isaac Kiplangat of Pangani Directorate of Criminal Investigations sought to custodial orders to detain the suspects for three days pending the probe into the robbery.

ROBBERY

Kiplangat also obtained orders compelling Barwaqo Hotel management to avail CCTV footage covering the area where the robbery occurred.

“The three were armed and deployed in Kayole station area on October 4. They left their area of deployment and went to Eastleigh in Starehe division where they committed the offence with other two suspects who are still at large,” Kiplangat said in his application filed at Makandara Law Courts.

Cheruiyot, Kipkorir and Kandie are SPIV officers – a team of undercover officers assigned covert duties in selected police jurisdictions with high number of robberies.

Principal Magistrate Steve Jalang’o allowed Kiplangat to hold them until Wednesday.