Three cops arrested after stealing Sh6m in Eastleigh lodging

Three police officers were arrested on Saturday morning after they allegedly raided a lodging and robbed two businessmen of Sh6 million in Eastleigh’s 2nd street in Nairobi.

The suspects CPL Wilson Cheruiyot, PC Daniel Kiokorir and PC Alex Kandie were arrested and a Cameroonian national.

One officer Pc Mwaniki and a gang informer are still on the run and detectives are looking for them.

According to DCI, the police officers were armed with three pistols during the incident that happened at around 1am Saturday morning.

Out of the Sh6 million robbed which was in US dollars , only Sh3.5 million was recovered.

According to police, the two businessmen had checked into a lodging on the Second Street Avenue when six gunmen broke into their room and ordered them to surrender the money they had.

LEFT IMMEDIATELY

They surrendered the 60,000 US dollars and the six robbers left immediately.

The two then raised alarm which attracted the attention of Pangani detectives who were on patrol.

They managed to arrest the four only to realize the three were officers attached to Kayole police station.

The officers managed to recover Sh3.5 million, three pistol and 45 rounds of ammunition.

The suspects are being detained at the Pangani Police Station ahead of their arrangement on Monday.