Three DCI detectives arrested for robbing gas filling company





Detectives from the Special Service Unit (SSU) of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Monday arrested three of their colleagues in connection to a robbery with violence incident in Machakos county.

While armed, the three detective allegedly raided and robbed a gas filling company in Matuu, Machakos County.

William Mutua, Henry Maitai and Jonathan Sankale are said to have been tipped off about Baraka Gas Company and they raided the facility on July 31, 2020 after intercepting the company’s surveillance car, a Toyota Probox, which was being driven by the company manager.

The officers then gained entry into the premises which was illegally refilling gas cylinder behind closed doors after curfew.

“The officers gained entry to the facility where they confiscated mobile phones of all workers moments before the business owner called the manager seeking to talk to the officers,” the DCI said.

MONEY TRANSFER

It is alleged that Sh370,000 was transferred to the rogue officers through an M-Pesa till number, an agent number and two Safaricom lines in various locations, all which were traced back to the suspects.

After their arrest, the three suspects were disarmed and are presently in police custody as investigations into their conduct continue.

The latest arrest comes just a day after the arrest of a police officer who conned three M-Pesa agents of Sh124,000 in Thika town.

It has since been established that the said officer by the name Isaiah Monda Ontita was interdicted from the service in October 2019 after he was accused of defiling a minor in Matasia, Kajiado county.