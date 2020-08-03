Police officer in M-Pesa shops theft had been interdicted for defiling minor





The criminal past of Mr Isaiah Monda Ontita, the police officer who was arrested on Sunday in Thika after he conned three M-Pesa operators can now be revealed.

Nairobi News has established that the officer was interdicted from the service in October 2019 after he was accused of defiling a minor in Matasia, Kajiado county.

A police statement seen by Nairobi News, filed under OB number 4/27/10/2019 shows that Mr Ontita defiled a 14-year-old student at Enomatasiani Primary School.

“She submitted a report that she was defiled by a person whom she can easily identify as a police officer who was on duty when she went to file a complaint about someone,” the statement reads in part.

DEFILED

The minor told the police that the officer did not record her report but instead he bought her a bottle soda and later when the officer was relieved from duty he requested her to accompany him to Ngong.

The two boarded a matatu and the officer then took the minor to a hotel for supper. Thereafter the officer hailed a boda boda which took them to his house.

“She was directed to his bedroom without her consent and defiled her the whole night,” the police report reads.

The officer was arrested by members of the public after he had conned three M-Pesa operators of Sh124,000.