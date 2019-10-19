No weekend rides on Ongata Rongai SGR – Kenya Railways

Kenya Railways has said that the new Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) commuter train between Ngong stations through Ongata Rongai to Nairobi terminus will only operate on weekdays only.

The line was launched three days ago by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

KR, in a statement, said that the passenger line will ferry travellers from Nairobi terminus through Ongata Rongai, Ngong, Maai Mahiu and Suswa.

The Phase 2A of the railway line dubbed ‘railroad to nowhere’ has been the talk of the town as it ends in a remote village.

The new Ongata Rongai station sits well beyond the basics of inter-city travel with train stations falling outside the target satellite towns.

The station is not near residential areas and at the moment there are no matatus that ply that route.

According to residents and commuters, the main challenge the commuter train faces are its proximity to the town and the poor state of the access roads leading to it.

This means that commuters will be forced to use boda bodas, then board the train, alight and either use the interlink train or matatu to get to the CBD.