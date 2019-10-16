Join our WhatsApp Channel
More questions than answers about Ongata Rongai SGR station

By Hilary Kimuyu October 16th, 2019 2 min read

The government is set to launch the second phase of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line to Suswa, a water project in Kimuka and an Inland Container Depot terminal in Maai Mahiu, but one terminal has left Kenyans wondering how beneficial it will be.

There are more questions than answers about the Ongata Rongai station after Kenya Railways on Wednesday released Madaraka Express Passenger Schedule for the Nairobi – Suswa train service.

According to Kenya Railways, the passenger line, which is expected to start operations on Thursday, will ferry travellers to only four of the 12 stations — Ongata Rongai, Ngong, Maai Mahiu and Suswa.

A trip from Rongai to Nairobi will cost passengers  Sh100 on Economy Class and Sh200 on First Class. That is what has everyone scratching their heads.

And here is why. If a resident of Ongata Rongai decides to use it, he/she will be forced to connect three to four times – depending on where he/she lives – before getting to the CBD.

The station is not near residential areas and at the moment there are no matatus that ply that route.

Meaning that commuters will be forced to use boda bodas, then board the train, alight and either use the interlink train or matatu to get to the CBD.

Here are some of the reactions by Kenyans on Twitter.

