Moral cop Ezekiel Mutua wants comedian Eric Omondi arrested over ‘Wife Material’





Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) CEO Ezekiel Mutua has bashed Big Tyme Entertainment CEO, comedian Eric Omondi, terming his antics as immorality of the highest order.

Mutua accused the self-proclaimed Africa’s president of comedy of running a ‘brothel’ under the guise of creating video content.

He alleged that Omondi’s recently launched studios in Lavington, Nairobi, were nothing but brothels where young girls were being taken advantage of.

Mutua went further to call the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to move in swiftly and arrest all the parties involved in the ‘criminal’ activities.

“So there’s Corona but this **** has been kissing multiple girls and recording these videos in the name of comedy. Another morally bankrupt socialite is recording more videos teaching these young girls how to have sex with Omondi in the devilish mentorship program known as “Mombasa Raha” (sic),” he wrote on his Facebook page.

He added, “The facility in Lavington that was opened with hype ostensibly as a studio is nothing short of a brothel. It’s a place where girls are being sexually abused and degraded in the name of art. The fact that women rights groups are quiet when this is happening and the police have not arrested the perpetrators of these obvious crimes is evidence of how low we have sunk as a society.”

His public outcry comes at a time the comedian pulled down the curtains on his bride-search show, Wife Material, which has left some people unimpressed, and many tongues wagging.

“By the time we get tired and stop condoning this nonsense the damage will be too bad to repair. The DCI should immediately move into that brothel in Lavington and arrest the criminals doing these things to our girls in the name of art! (sic)”

On Wednesday, the comic took to his social media platforms to announce Carol Kamweru (one half of the Kenyan pop duo Band BeCa) as the winner of the contest and that he would marry her.

“CONGRATULATIONS CAROL @bandbeca You are an AMAZING woman! Beautiful Inside and out. I cant wait to spend the rest of my life with you and make beautiful babies. I am the luckiest man on this planet. To all the ladies who participated in the #WifeMaterial I can never say THANK YOU enough, We made soo many beautiful memories and it doesn’t end here. WE ARE NOW FAMILY and I hope you all make it for the wedding. Finally I want to say a BIG thank you to Kenyans for walking with me through this journey and for helping me get a wife. Asanteni sanaa. #WifeMaterial (sic),” wrote Omondi.

Last month, Mutua castigated Eric for allegedly sharing adult content without a disclaimer.

“People like Eric Omondi, you wonder what kind of madman is this. You are showing your face on videos in a way that is not appropriate and you are an adult, then call yourself king of comedy in Africa, then why don’t you respect yourself?” Mutua posed.

Read: Moral cop Ezekiel Mutua goes after comedian Eric Omondi again – VIDEO

Responding to Mutua, the former Churchill Show comic warned Mutua against using his name for “cheap publicity stunts.”

Read: You’ve done nothing for the industry, Eric Omondi tells moral cop Ezekiel Mutua

Instead, he urged the KFCB CEO to visit his Eric Omondi Studios where he and others are helping young Kenyans utilise their talents.

“Dr Ezekiel Mutua. This is your last warning. This is not the way to address the president of an entire continent. Stop using my name in cheap PUBLICITY stunts…” Eric responded.