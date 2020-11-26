Moral cop Ezekiel Mutua goes after comedian Eric Omondi again – VIDEO





Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) CEO Ezekiel Mutua has once again reprimanded celebrated comedian Eric Omondi over his social media stunts.

He bashed Omondi during the launch of a nationwide campaign in Mombasa to tame businesses and individuals behind rising cases of teenage immorality.

“We have launched a national campaign to sensitise the public about the danger of premature exposure of children to adult experiences and the need for societal responsibility in safeguarding the welfare of children. There’s a need for vigilance to ensure that our children are not exposed to immoral behaviour during this festive season,” Dr Mutua explained.

In 2018, the comedian was forced to apologise after he shared a video on his Instagram account while naked and encouraging underage children to keep swimming.

“I have been a comedian all my life… Many are the times that I have errored… Today was one of those days. I have offended so many. I did not in any way intend to offend anyone,” he said at the time after pulling down the offensive video clip.

The “Moral Police” urged Omondi to put a disclaimer on his videos that what his fans are about to watch is for adults only.

He similarly bashed Gengetone groups and those sharing indecent content online.

“Those kids who do Kidungi and bongi genje (Mbogi Genje) or whatever, ni watoto wa nani? Are their parents proud of them? Those kids who sing dirty things or post their nudes on social media, whose kids are they? Don’t they have parents?” he posed.

He added that there’s a reason he’s called the “Moral Police” of Kenya.

“I am so committed to the conversations on morality. Civilisations rise or fall on account of their moral values or lack thereof. Our focus is on protecting children from exposure to harmful content,” he added.

He at the same time touched on the increased cases of child abuse, immoral behaviour among the youth, exposure of under-age children to adult content and cyber bullying on diverse platforms among other vices bedeviling the country today.

“It is immoral for any sane adult to facilitate children to engage in immoral behaviors as has been witnessed in the recent past where 44 students were arrested in Nairobi engaging in group sex, taking alcohol and smoking bang while filming,” he noted.

According to Dr Mutua, protecting children against exposure to premature adult experiences is a collective responsibility.