Former news anchor Janet Mbugua behind the wheels of a matatu. PHOTO | COURTESY

Former Citizen TV news anchor Janet Mbugua has excited the online community with a video of herself driving a matatu.

It all happened after Janet visited a car body shop to look at a particular matatu artwork, designed by a woman in honor of the International Women’s Day.

“I am supposed to go check out a matatu that has been designed by this kick butt woman, it was for Women’s Day and I am going to spend some time with her,” she says in the video.

The short video ends with her taking the steering wheel of the matatu, whose exterior artwork depicts portraits of iconic women, including the late Prof Wangare Maathai and Kenya’s First Lady Margaret Kenyatta.

“Si you guys see how I am such a good driver, na mtalipa fare by the way,” she jokes behind the wheel.

The mother of one recently made headlines after she announced that she is expecting her second child with husband Eddie Ndichu.



