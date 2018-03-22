Former news anchor Janet Mbugua. PHOTO | COURTESY

Former Citizen TV news anchor Janet Mbugua has a situation in her Nairobi home.

The journalist’s two house helps are all pregnant at the same time with her, their boss.

Janet shared the unique situation in her home in her latest vlog during which she shared personal details about her lifestyle.

During the shoot, Janet detailed that her live-in house help is nine months pregnant while her day-bug is seven months into her pregnancy.

GIFT BOXES

Janet is three months pregnant and having three women in the household all pregnant at the same time, she had a lot to say.

“You know, I’m super happy for them, but the timing. I don’t even think I have started making arrangements because I’m in denial I’m like this is too much to handle. My day bug has been with me for a really long time and she is pretty much like family… my live in was also the first one we got when our son was born and she’s so amazing with him,” she said.

In the video, Janet shared details of gift boxes that she will be gifting her house helps as they proceed on maternity leave.

Janet also shared tips on how she keeps herself busy in the house, including trying out new recipes with a chef.