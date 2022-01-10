Zuchu opens up on romance with Diamond Platnumz

Tanzanian musician Zuhura Othman Soud, best known by the stage name Zuchu, has played down reports suggesting she’s dating her boss Diamond Platnumz.

The popular singer, known for among others, her Sukari hit, is among a group of musicians who’ve signed up for Diamond’s recording company.

Speaking on Wasafi media, Zucho also confirmed she has been single for the entirety of 2021.

“I am single; I have been single actually for a very long time. Been single for about a year.” she opened up.

The 28-year-old added she’s not keen on rushing into a relationship as she waits on a Mr right who will bring happiness into her life.

“Most relationships that you rush into do not end up well. I am waiting for the right time and I will date but as for now, I am not interested.”

Rumors of Zuchu and Diamond dating emerged again over Christmas after he shared videos from their red-themed date as he dedicated the songs ‘Perfect’ by Ed Sheeran and ‘What I Want For Christmas’ to her.

Another Tanzanian musician namely Rayvanny also shared a photo with Zuchu and wrote ‘Shem’, which fully translates to Shemeji, meaning ‘in-law’.

Zuchu mum has also waded into the debate, claiming she’s not aware of any relationship between the pair.

Diamond, real name Naseeb Juma, has been forced to shrug of claims of being a playa, having fathered babies with ladies in Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda in the past five years.