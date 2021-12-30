Zesco United pay tribute to departing Jesse Were

ZESCO United has paid tribute to Kenyan striker Jesse Jackson who’s left the club after spending five trophy-laden years at the club.

The Harambee Stars forward’s contract with the club formally ends on December 31, 2021.

He joined the Zambian champions in 2016 and went on to become the club’s most decorated striker in recent years.

A natural gifted striker with a razor-sharp eye for goals are some of the fine qualities that made the Kenyan striker arguably one of the best foreign acquisitions ZESCO United has made in the last decade.

The 32-year-old tall, dark, lanky striker was a menace to defenders in both the domestic league and continental football.

Were leaves ZESCO United a very proud lad having reached a century goals last season and contributing two more in the first half of the current league campaign.

He will also depart the club having won four league titles, two Absa Cup championships, and two Charity Shield honours.

And ZESCO United Chief Executive Officer, Richard Kabwe Mulenga has described Were as one of the most dedicated servants of the beautiful game.

“5-years ago, we brought Jesse Jackson Were to Ndola as part of our roadmap towards assembling a strong ZESCO United side. Today, we can proudly say that he has been a success story for this team.

“Were’s winning mentality has been a catalyst to the growth of this football club. No one will ever forget the goals he has scored for this team and the joy he brought not only to us but also to the ZESCO United fans.

“He is a true servant of the beautiful game who also sold his country to the outside world very well. We wish him the best luck in his next journey,” Mulenga concluded