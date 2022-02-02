Zari Hassan denies dating South African businessman

Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan has dismissed claims she is dating South African businessman King G.K aka G.K Choppa.

Her sentiments came after photos of the two flooded social media, in which they appear to be all over each other.

“He is just a friend of mine,” clarified Zari, in an interview, as quoted by Sqoop.

G.K Choppa appears to have expansive interests in real estate in South Africa.

Even though she appears comfortable on the financial side of things, Zari, a mother of five, has not been so lucky with love.

She was married to Ivan Ssemwanga and the union was blessed with three kids.

Ssemwanga passed on in 2017, leaving behind an expansive estate for Zari and the kids.

Zari also dated Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz and the now ex-couple have two kids. The relationship didn’t last after she walked out on him citing infidelity. The two are currently co-parenting.

The Ugandan entrepreneur has also been spotted with a number of men after splitting with Diamond. She even posted some of them on social media but there was no official comment on the same.