Zari: Beware of scammers using my name

Ugandan socialite and businesswoman Zari Hassan has warned her fans to beware of fraudsters using her images and name to scam unsuspecting people of their hard-earned money.

According to Zari, cases of her fans being conned under such circumstances have been on the rise.

In a video she shared on social media, Zari said that most scammers demand money under the guise of fundraising for her foundation and charity work.

Zari said she has never asked for money from her fans to execute her projects. Neither does she engage in forex trade or go around asking for money.

“There is nothing like Zari asking for financial aid and I don’t take people abroad to find jobs. A lot of people have been scammed but unfortunately, it all comes back to me because my face has been used,” Zari said in the video.

The socialite further advised her fans to report or block pages using her name to con people.

This is not the first time Zari has had to warn her fans against fraudsters and impersonators. In March, she was forced to distance herself from an online con case after a fan who was swindled Sh55,000 demanded that she refunds him the money.

Again in July, she was forced to warn her fans following numerous complaints to her from her followers saying they were being scammed by people using her name.