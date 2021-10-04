Yvette Obura: I no longer have feelings for Bahati

LEFT: Yvette Obura and her daughter Mueni. RIGHT: Bahati with his two daughters Mueni and Heaven. PHOTOS | COURTESY

LEFT: Yvette Obura and her daughter Mueni. RIGHT: Bahati with his two daughters Mueni and Heaven. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Yvette Obura has stressed that she’s moved on from gospel singer Kevin Mbuvi Kioko, alias Bahati.

She made the clarification about her baby daddy in a recent question and answer session with her fans on Instagram.

Probed further by one fan on if she would consider reconciling with her baby daddy if given a chance, which she says she would decline the offer.

“Do you still love Bahati? Like the love of ever dating him again?” Asked the fan.

“No,” Yvette responds.

“Given a chance to reconcile with Bahati for a relationship would you?” Asked another fan.

“No I wouldn’t,” replied Yvette.

Obura dated Bahati back in 2016 and together they share a daughter namely Mueni Bahati.

But the two would part ways in unclear circumstances and Bahati has also since moved on, dating another of his baby mama namely Diana Marua.

In a recent interview, Bahati apologized to Yvette and their daughter Mueni Bahati for keeping them a secret during the beginning of his music career.

He claimed it was not his intention to hide the fact that he had sired a child but was fearful to meet criticism.

Bahati said he became a father for the first time at a crucial point of his gospel career, adding that keeping her baby and the mother away from the media was the sensible thing to do at the time.