Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

ChillaxHashtagWhat's Hot

Yvette Obura: I no longer have feelings for Bahati

By Sylvania Ambani October 4th, 2021 1 min read

Yvette Obura has stressed that she’s moved on from gospel singer Kevin Mbuvi Kioko, alias Bahati.

She made the clarification about her baby daddy in a recent question and answer session with her fans on Instagram.

Related Stories

Probed further by one fan on if she would consider reconciling with her baby daddy if given a chance, which she says she would decline the offer.

“Do you still love Bahati? Like the love of ever dating him again?” Asked the fan.

“No,” Yvette responds.

“Given a chance to reconcile with Bahati for a relationship would you?” Asked another fan.

“No I wouldn’t,” replied Yvette.

Obura dated Bahati back in 2016 and together they share a daughter namely Mueni Bahati.

But the two would part ways in unclear circumstances and Bahati has also since moved on, dating another of his baby mama namely Diana Marua.

In a recent interview, Bahati apologized to Yvette and their daughter Mueni Bahati for keeping them a secret during the beginning of his music career.

He claimed it was not his intention to hide the fact that he had sired a child but was fearful to meet criticism.

Bahati said he became a father for the first time at a crucial point of his gospel career, adding that keeping her baby and the mother away from the media was the sensible thing to do at the time.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
KOT furious as Kagwe extends curfew