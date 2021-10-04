Yvette Obura: I no longer have feelings for Bahati
Yvette Obura has stressed that she’s moved on from gospel singer Kevin Mbuvi Kioko, alias Bahati.
She made the clarification about her baby daddy in a recent question and answer session with her fans on Instagram.
Probed further by one fan on if she would consider reconciling with her baby daddy if given a chance, which she says she would decline the offer.
“Do you still love Bahati? Like the love of ever dating him again?” Asked the fan.
“No,” Yvette responds.
“Given a chance to reconcile with Bahati for a relationship would you?” Asked another fan.
“No I wouldn’t,” replied Yvette.
Obura dated Bahati back in 2016 and together they share a daughter namely Mueni Bahati.
But the two would part ways in unclear circumstances and Bahati has also since moved on, dating another of his baby mama namely Diana Marua.
In a recent interview, Bahati apologized to Yvette and their daughter Mueni Bahati for keeping them a secret during the beginning of his music career.
He claimed it was not his intention to hide the fact that he had sired a child but was fearful to meet criticism.
Bahati said he became a father for the first time at a crucial point of his gospel career, adding that keeping her baby and the mother away from the media was the sensible thing to do at the time.