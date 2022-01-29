YouTuber couple Ramzzy, Shiko announce split

YouTubers Rama Ramzzy and Shiko Nguru popularly known for their family vlog The Green Calabash have confirmed their break up.

Rumors of their split gained traction a few weeks ago after she deleted all her pictures with him on Instagram.

The couple also deleted their family YouTube The Green Calabash.

On Friday, Rama confirmed through a series of Insta-stories that Shiko will always be his baby mama.

“Shiko’s still my BM so I won’t allow her to be disrespected. We have kids to protect, not adults to entertain. I wish her all the best on her way back to Nai(robi),” Rama wrote.

According to his post, the two decided to end their relationship of over five years amicably.

“Two adults sat down and figured there is nowhere in the world people would sacrifice individual ambition and peace for emotional security as a couple. I was brought here by God’s glory so I gotta stay and make some bank for my kids. I’m already an investor on these sides,” he added.

Three days ago, Shiko announced she would be moving back to Nairobi from Kilifi where they relocated to in 2020.

“I am starting a list of things to look forward to in Nairobi. Number one, it’s being close to my family and friends. I am also looking forward to decorating my apartment because most of the place here (Kilifi) is already furnished. I have missed my own curtains and my everything,” Shiko said in a video.

The couple met in 2015 and have since had two sons in addition to Shiko ‘s daughter who she had from a previous marriage.